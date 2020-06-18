TopColumn

Sacramento County Public Health is encouraging testing.​





Drive-Through Testing Site for Sacramento County

Starting May 6, anyone 18 years old or older living in Sacramento County can now ​get tested for COVID-19 for free simply by completing the Online Screening for​ COVID-19 Testing​​: www.projectbaseline.com ​

Those who complete the online COVID-19 screening will be scheduled for a drive-through appointment. Appointment details will be sent by email or phone. The Drive-Through Testing location is by appointment only and does not provided medical care on site.​ ​











This Community-Based Testing Site (CBTS) for COVID-19 was spearheaded by the California Department of Public Health, Verily, the California Office of Emergency Services and the Governor's Office in coordination with Sacramento County Public Health.

​



Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing​ Sites



Sacramento County Public Health has partnered with California National Guard and Sacramento Public Library Authority to offer pop-up COVID-19 testing sites every 1-3 days at rotating Sacramento County public library locations. No appointments needed,​ but testing will be first come first served for those 18 y.o.+ with valid ID and contact information for test results. The exact times and locations will be announced the evening prior to each new location:

The Pop-up testing sites have been postponed until further​ notice. The National Guard has been reassigned.

Please check back for more details. ​





Community COVID-19 Testing Site



​St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church (3996 14th Ave)



Free COVID-19 testing is available by appointment-only at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church (3996 14th Ave) on Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. - 3​:00​ p.m.

Anyone who is 16 years old or older living in Sacramento County with valid photo I.D. that includes date of birth can get tested. Those with severe symptoms should contact their healthcare providers.

To request an appointment, call (916) 628-7676 between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Please leave a message that includes the following information for the person requesting an appointment: ​



​Full name

Date of birth

Address of residence

Call back number ​





S​outh Sacramento Christian Center (7710 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95823) Starting Friday, June 19, free COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at South Sacramento Christian Center on Fridays 1:30-5:00 PM​ Book an appointment online or call (916) 681-6791. Appointments are on Fridays 1:30-5:00 PM

Anyone of any age living in Sacramento County with an​y for​m of I.D. with name and birthday may call for an appointment. Minors should be accompanied by a guardian. US citizenship or legal residency is not required.

To check-in for the appointment: ​Bring any form of identification with name and date of birth

Maintain social distancing, and

Wear a cloth face covering (Mask available for those without a face covering).



Review the Community Site FAQs

Tetteh Pediatric Health​ (7248 S. Land Park Drive #118, Sacramento, CA 95831)

Starting Wednesday, June 10, free COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at Tetteh Pediatric Health​ (7248 S. Land Park Drive #118, Sacramento, CA 95831)​ on Wednesdays, 1:45 - 5:00 p.m.

Anyone of any age living in Sacramento County with an​y for​m of I.D. with name and birthday may call for an appointment. Minors should be accompanied by a guardian. US citizenship or legal residency is not required.

You must have an appointment. Register here. To check-in for the appointment: ​Bring any form of identification with name and date of birth

Maintain social distancing, and

Wear a cloth face covering (Mask available for those without a face covering).



Review the Community Site FAQs​



La Familia’s Maple Neighborhood Center (3301 37th Ave, Room 7 - park on 36th Ave)

Free COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at La Familia's Maple Neighborhood Center (3301 37th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95824, Room 7 - Park on 36th Ave) on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Anyone of any age living in Sacramento County with any for​m of I.D. with name and birthday may call for an appointment. Minors should be accompanied by a guardian. US citizenship or legal residency is not required.

To request an appointment, call (916) 990-1311. To check-in for the appointment:

​Bring I.D. with name and date of birth

Maintain social distancing, and

Wear a cloth face covering (Mask available for those without a face covering).



Review the Community Site FAQs​

Robertson Community Center (3525 Norwood Avenue) Free COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at Roberson Community Center (3525 Norwood Ave), on Wednesdays​ from 9:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m.

Anyone of any age living in Sacramento County with​ any form of I.D. with name and birthday may call for an appointment. Minors should be accompanied by a guardian. US citizenship or legal residency is not required. To request an appointment, call (916) 567-9567​. To check-in for the appointment: ​Bring I.D. with name and date of birth​



Maintain social distancing, and

Wear a cloth face covering (Mask available for those without a face covering).

Review the Community Site FAQs​





CDC Expan​ds List of COVID-19 Symptoms​





The CDC has expanded the symptoms of COVID-19. Those with the following symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19: